Is A Downturn Overdue? Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)?

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Neutral the CLF stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. JP Morgan was of a view that CLF is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that CLF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.96.

The shares of the company added by 7.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.68 while ending the day at $3.92. During the trading session, a total of 14.13 million shares were traded which represents a -7.03% decline from the average session volume which is 13.2 million shares. CLF had ended its last session trading at $3.65. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CLF 52-week low price stands at $2.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. generated 352.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 132.0%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.165 and traded between $2.93 and $3.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 3.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.14. The stock has a high of $14.60 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.17%, as 3.79M CLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.31% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 66.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 834.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 18.62% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.