Is A Downturn Overdue? American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)?

The shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Outdoor Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Buy the AOBC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on March 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Craig Hallum was of a view that AOBC is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Craig Hallum thinks that AOBC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.55.

The shares of the company added by 7.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.0657 while ending the day at $9.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a 9.2% incline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. AOBC had ended its last session trading at $9.01. American Outdoor Brands Corporation currently has a market cap of $530.07 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.44, with a beta of 0.49. American Outdoor Brands Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 AOBC 52-week low price stands at $5.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The American Outdoor Brands Corporation generated 46.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. JP Morgan also rated CARR as Initiated on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CARR could surge by 23.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.29% to reach $20.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.92 and traded between $14.61 and $15.72 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $17.25 for the year while the low is $11.50. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.96%.

Perigon Wealth Management LLC meanwhile bought more CARR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $355,488 worth of shares.