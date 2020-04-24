Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hershey Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Equal-Weight the HSY stock while also putting a $146 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $138. Credit Suisse was of a view that HSY is Outperform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. Jefferies thinks that HSY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $148.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $135.87 while ending the day at $136.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a -65.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. HSY had ended its last session trading at $143.28. The Hershey Company currently has a market cap of $28.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.42, with a beta of 0.25. The Hershey Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 HSY 52-week low price stands at $109.88 while its 52-week high price is $162.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Hershey Company generated 493.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.22%. The Hershey Company has the potential to record 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.02% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.73 and traded between $2.53 and $2.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 2.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.37. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.56%, as 9.21M HSY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.16% over the last six months.