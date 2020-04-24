Expensive Market, What To Buy? J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

The shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $0.60 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of J. C. Penney Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on November 16, 2018, to Market Perform the JCP stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. JP Morgan was of a view that JCP is Underweight in its latest report on August 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that JCP is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.55.

The shares of the company added by 10.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.23 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 24.58 million shares were traded which represents a -172.82% decline from the average session volume which is 9.01 million shares. JCP had ended its last session trading at $0.25. J. C. Penney Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 JCP 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The J. C. Penney Company Inc. generated 386.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 453.85%. J. C. Penney Company Inc. has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.55% to reach $12.64/share. It started the day trading at $6.72 and traded between $6.20 and $6.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGAL’s 50-day SMA is 9.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.15. The stock has a high of $39.22 for the year while the low is $5.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.37%, as 1.25M JCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.67% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more GGAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 144,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,340,258 shares of GGAL, with a total valuation of $23,548,819. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GGAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,967,934 worth of shares.

Similarly, INCA Investments LLC decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by 22.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,089,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -610,360 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. which are valued at $14,731,257. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 543,566 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,651,297 shares and is now valued at $11,641,644. Following these latest developments, around 53.40% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.