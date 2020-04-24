Expensive Market, What To Buy? Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)

The shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that ELP is Neutral in its latest report on March 27, 2018. Citigroup thinks that ELP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.4844 while ending the day at $10.58. During the trading session, a total of 780809.0 shares were traded which represents a -0.24% decline from the average session volume which is 778920.0 shares. ELP had ended its last session trading at $11.03. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL currently has a market cap of $2.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.23, with a beta of 0.87. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ELP 52-week low price stands at $8.28 while its 52-week high price is $18.15.

The Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL generated 511.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.18% to reach $23.61/share. It started the day trading at $10.20 and traded between $9.22 and $9.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMS’s 50-day SMA is 13.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.00. The stock has a high of $31.63 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.05%, as 10.01M ELP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.08% of Scientific Games Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fine Capital Partners LP sold more SGMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fine Capital Partners LP selling -29,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,110,726 shares of SGMS, with a total valuation of $88,374,042.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,841,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,183 shares of Scientific Games Corporation which are valued at $56,661,871. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,039,011 shares and is now valued at $48,878,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Scientific Games Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.