Expensive Market, What To Buy? Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

The shares of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 10, 2017. The Services company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Civeo Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Scotia Howard Weil advised investors in its research note published on July 13, 2016, to Sector Outperform the CVEO stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Focus Stock rating from Scotia Howard Weil Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2016. That day the Scotia Howard Weil set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Sector Outperform rating by Scotia Howard Weil in its report released on May 06, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that CVEO is Sector Outperform in its latest report on September 15, 2015. Sterne Agee CRT thinks that CVEO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.13.

The shares of the company added by 8.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.38 while ending the day at $0.41. During the trading session, a total of 736159.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.52% decline from the average session volume which is 678350.0 shares. CVEO had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Civeo Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CVEO 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $2.30.

The Civeo Corporation generated 3.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Civeo Corporation has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is now rated as Buy. Dougherty & Company also rated LPTH as Resumed on October 06, 2017, with its price target of $3.10 suggesting that LPTH could surge by 10.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.78% to reach $2.10/share. It started the day trading at $2.28 and traded between $1.85 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPTH’s 50-day SMA is 1.2629 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8620. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 187896.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -55.59%, as 83,445 CVEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 485.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 183.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 156.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,463,884 shares of LPTH, with a total valuation of $1,566,356. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC meanwhile bought more LPTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $832,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its LightPath Technologies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 630,022 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. which are valued at $674,124. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its LightPath Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,680 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 349,095 shares and is now valued at $373,532. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of LightPath Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.