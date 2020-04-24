Expensive Market, What To Buy? AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN), Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

The shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Hold the AMN stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The Benchmark Company was of a view that AMN is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Lake Street thinks that AMN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.00 while ending the day at $46.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -172.93% decline from the average session volume which is 605480.0 shares. AMN had ended its last session trading at $48.75. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.55, with a beta of 0.71. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AMN 52-week low price stands at $47.55 while its 52-week high price is $89.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AMN Healthcare Services Inc. generated 82.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has the potential to record 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.88% to reach $43.00/share. It started the day trading at $44.20 and traded between $42.005 and $43.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RHI’s 50-day SMA is 45.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.94. The stock has a high of $69.08 for the year while the low is $32.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.77%, as 7.06M AMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.32% of Robert Half International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.21, while the P/B ratio is 4.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RHI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -384,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,865,963 shares of RHI, with a total valuation of $523,440,103. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $274,353,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Robert Half International Inc. shares by 32.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,871,778 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,682,381 shares of Robert Half International Inc. which are valued at $259,409,620. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Robert Half International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,461 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,201,468 shares and is now valued at $196,355,417. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Robert Half International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.