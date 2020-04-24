Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has a beta of 2.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.09,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.54, with weekly volatility at 11.04% and ATR at 1.33. The CLB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.68 and a $74.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.38% on 04/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.50 before closing at $15.44. Intraday shares traded counted 804863.0, which was 51.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.67M. CLB’s previous close was $14.94 while the outstanding shares total 47.57M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Core Laboratories N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $710.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLB, the company has in raw cash 11.09 million on their books with 11.84 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 221237000 million total, with 111594000 million as their total liabilities.

CLB were able to record 67.26 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.02 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 89.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Core Laboratories N.V. recorded a total of 156.78 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.48% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 117.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 39.03 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.57M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLB attractive?

In related news, President & COO, Bruno Lawrence bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 34.86, for a total value of 104,579. As the purchase deal closes, the VP,Counsel & Secretary, Elvig Mark F now sold 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,759. Also, Director, Barnett Gregory Barry bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 38.00 per share, with a total market value of 76,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Barnett Gregory Barry now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

4 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Core Laboratories N.V.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.91.