BlackBerry Limited (BB) Loss -37.54% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares fell to a low of $3.91 before closing at $4.01. Intraday shares traded counted 4.4 million, which was 36.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.88M. BB’s previous close was $3.90 while the outstanding shares total 556.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.89, with weekly volatility at 5.70% and ATR at 0.32. The BB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.70 and a $9.42 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.82% on 04/23/20.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company BlackBerry Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BB, the company has in raw cash 377.0 million on their books with 606.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1196000000 million total, with 1121000000 million as their total liabilities.

BB were able to record 14.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -156.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 26.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for BlackBerry Limited (BB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, BlackBerry Limited recorded a total of 282.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 70.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 212.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 556.65M with the revenue now reading -0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BB attractive?

In related news, EVP, Ent. Products & VAS, HO BILLY bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.79, for a total value of 37,900. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Stymiest Barbara now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,400. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Rai Steve sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.33 per share, with a total market value of 3,939. Following this completion of disposal, the Head of Spark Field Ops & Mktg, Castignola David now holds 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,344. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.20%.

2 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BlackBerry Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.31.