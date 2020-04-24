BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) price jumped close to $8.50 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.25% on 04/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.14 before closing at $8.50. Intraday shares traded counted 1.04 million, which was -80.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 575.69K. BSGM’s previous close was $7.71 while the outstanding shares total 24.89M. The firm has a beta of 0.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.17, with weekly volatility at 15.70% and ATR at 0.81. The BSGM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.36 and a $9.97 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Appliances & Equipment company BioSig Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $191.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12828000 million total, with 2030000 million as their total liabilities.

BSGM were able to record -15.66 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -15.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, BioSig Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 15.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 62.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 63.88%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -15.24 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 48000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.89M with the revenue now reading -0.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of BSGM attractive?

In related news, Director, Pease Martha bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.00, for a total value of 9,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, CHAUSSY STEVE now bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,697. Also, VP of Sales, Kowalski John M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.98 per share, with a total market value of 8,940. Following this completion of disposal, the VP of Sales, Kowalski John M now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,710. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.40%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BioSig Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BSGM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.00.