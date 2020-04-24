Are Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Prospects Worsening?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) shares fell to a low of $1.3279 before closing at $1.32. Intraday shares traded counted 969358.0, which was 34.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.47M. ANH’s previous close was $1.37 while the outstanding shares total 106.33M. The firm has a beta of 1.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.01, with weekly volatility at 8.68% and ATR at 0.24. The ANH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.79 and a $4.32 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.65% on 04/23/20.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Investment company Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $145.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ANH were able to record 64.31 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 79.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 64.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation recorded a total of 35.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.81% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 113.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -77.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 106.33M with the revenue now reading 0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANH attractive?

In related news, Director, Mielle Dominique bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.93, for a total value of 7,720. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Mielle Dominique now bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,750. Also, Director, Davis Robert Craig bought 763 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.25 per share, with a total market value of 20,029. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Davis Robert Craig now holds 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.