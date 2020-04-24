Analysts Turn Mixed On Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

The shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Neutral the TNDM stock while also putting a $89 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Guggenheim was of a view that TNDM is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. UBS thinks that TNDM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $86.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.41.

The shares of the company added by 5.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $71.39 while ending the day at $75.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 22.96% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. TNDM had ended its last session trading at $71.15. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 TNDM 52-week low price stands at $43.69 while its 52-week high price is $91.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. generated 51.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 550.0%. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on July 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.43% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.39 and traded between $2.16 and $2.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FI's 50-day SMA is 2.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.36. The stock has a high of $6.64 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.60%, as 1.67M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.72% of Frank's International N.V. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 813.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more FI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,010,353 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,346,302 shares of FI, with a total valuation of $60,466,922. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile bought more FI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,542,001 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Frank’s International N.V. shares by 8.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,967,518 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -950,568 shares of Frank’s International N.V. which are valued at $25,815,872. In the same vein, Mensarius AG decreased its Frank’s International N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 635,504 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,439,910 shares and is now valued at $19,269,367. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Frank’s International N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.