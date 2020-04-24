Analysts Turn Mixed On Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smartsheet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Outperform the SMAR stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $57. The stock was given Outperform rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Wedbush was of a view that SMAR is Neutral in its latest report on November 11, 2019. Berenberg thinks that SMAR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $48.88 while ending the day at $49.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 2.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. SMAR had ended its last session trading at $52.52. Smartsheet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 SMAR 52-week low price stands at $30.91 while its 52-week high price is $55.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smartsheet Inc. generated 515.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.39%. Smartsheet Inc. has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.31% to reach $2.10/share. It started the day trading at $7.90 and traded between $6.92 and $7.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICD’s 50-day SMA is 5.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.79. The stock has a high of $64.40 for the year while the low is $1.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 47325.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 348.92%, as 212,452 SMAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.18% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 941,926 shares of ICD, with a total valuation of $1,318,696.

Similarly, Birch Grove Capital LP decreased its Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 212,633 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. which are valued at $297,686. In the same vein, Nokomis Capital LLC decreased its Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,997 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 135,733 shares and is now valued at $190,026. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.