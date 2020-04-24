Analysts Turn Mixed On Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

The shares of Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sierra Wireless Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Outperform rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on November 09, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. CIBC was of a view that SWIR is Neutral in its latest report on August 03, 2018. ROTH Capital thinks that SWIR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.44.

The shares of the company added by 6.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.13 while ending the day at $9.84. During the trading session, a total of 730316.0 shares were traded which represents a -86.0% decline from the average session volume which is 392650.0 shares. SWIR had ended its last session trading at $9.21. Sierra Wireless Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SWIR 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $14.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sierra Wireless Inc. generated 79.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.52%. Sierra Wireless Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.51% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.7563 and traded between $8.44 and $9.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPLP’s 50-day SMA is 8.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.92. The stock has a high of $14.20 for the year while the low is $5.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 51258.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.53%, as 71,008 SWIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 148.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. bought more CPLP shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchasing 165,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 884,362 shares of CPLP, with a total valuation of $6,473,530. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile sold more CPLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,764,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its Capital Product Partners L.P. shares by 8.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 444,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,205 shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. which are valued at $3,252,378. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Capital Product Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,906 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 317,992 shares and is now valued at $2,327,701. Following these latest developments, around 35.60% of Capital Product Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.