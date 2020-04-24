Analysts Turn Mixed On Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)

The shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $52.50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinduoduo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40.80. Credit Suisse was of a view that PDD is Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Macquarie thinks that PDD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $298.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $48.95 while ending the day at $49.17. During the trading session, a total of 8.19 million shares were traded which represents a -0.03% decline from the average session volume which is 8.19 million shares. PDD had ended its last session trading at $52.15. Pinduoduo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PDD 52-week low price stands at $18.46 while its 52-week high price is $53.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pinduoduo Inc. generated 4.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Pinduoduo Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.56% to reach $36.14/share. It started the day trading at $31.31 and traded between $29.52 and $30.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AN’s 50-day SMA is 35.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.17. The stock has a high of $53.19 for the year while the low is $20.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.27%, as 6.50M PDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.23% of AutoNation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 117,301 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,930,189 shares of AN, with a total valuation of $194,461,103. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,699,684 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its AutoNation Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,663,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,051 shares of AutoNation Inc. which are valued at $130,844,341. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … increased its AutoNation Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 602,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,612,540 shares and is now valued at $129,427,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of AutoNation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.