Analysts Turn Mixed On Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB), Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

The shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that LOB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 16, 2017. Sandler O’Neill thinks that LOB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.73 while ending the day at $12.36. During the trading session, a total of 684330.0 shares were traded which represents a -131.36% decline from the average session volume which is 295780.0 shares. LOB had ended its last session trading at $14.06. LOB 52-week low price stands at $7.57 while its 52-week high price is $20.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 173.68%. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 31.60% to reach $4.29/share. It started the day trading at $4.49 and traded between $3.14 and $4.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTTR’s 50-day SMA is 4.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.41. The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $2.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.09%, as 2.19M LOB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 96.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 528.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,191,331 shares of WTTR, with a total valuation of $52,297,999. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,480,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Select Energy Services Inc. shares by 6.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,216,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 204,086 shares of Select Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $10,389,889. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Select Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 34,387 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,075,805 shares and is now valued at $9,934,850. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Select Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.