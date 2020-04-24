Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

The shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resonant Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the RESN stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. National Securities was of a view that RESN is Buy in its latest report on December 05, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that RESN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.24.

The shares of the company added by 11.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.7771 while ending the day at $1.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -151.73% decline from the average session volume which is 622390.0 shares. RESN had ended its last session trading at $1.79. Resonant Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RESN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $3.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Resonant Inc. generated 10.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%. Resonant Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. Morgan Stanley also rated HLI as Initiated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that HLI could surge by 3.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.71% to reach $57.80/share. It started the day trading at $58.42 and traded between $54.3301 and $55.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLI’s 50-day SMA is 53.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.51. The stock has a high of $62.24 for the year while the low is $41.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1504078.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.17%, as 990,135 RESN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.33, while the P/B ratio is 3.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 498.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 113,041 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,743,184 shares of HLI, with a total valuation of $195,094,750. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $146,626,538 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,329,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,879 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc. which are valued at $121,424,120. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 431,759 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,018,805 shares and is now valued at $105,220,117. Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.