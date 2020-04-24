Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

The shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oceaneering International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Bernstein was of a view that OII is Underperform in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Goldman thinks that OII is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.78.

The shares of the company added by 15.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.69 while ending the day at $4.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -8.54% decline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. OII had ended its last session trading at $3.63. Oceaneering International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 OII 52-week low price stands at $2.01 while its 52-week high price is $21.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oceaneering International Inc. generated 373.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Oceaneering International Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $207. Even though the stock has been trading at $190.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.34% to reach $209.86/share. It started the day trading at $211.635 and traded between $191.61 and $204.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that POOL’s 50-day SMA is 202.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 203.51. The stock has a high of $238.23 for the year while the low is $160.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 978177.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.47%, as 856,199 OII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Pool Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.92, while the P/B ratio is 19.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 298.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more POOL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 34,225 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,496,243 shares of POOL, with a total valuation of $687,955,735. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more POOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $661,846,717 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Pool Corporation shares by 7.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,862,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -144,380 shares of Pool Corporation which are valued at $366,467,990. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… decreased its Pool Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 48,928 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,756,531 shares and is now valued at $345,632,605. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Pool Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.