Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the NCLH stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $36. Buckingham Research was of a view that NCLH is Buy in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that NCLH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.92 while ending the day at $11.47. During the trading session, a total of 22.9 million shares were traded which represents a -25.32% decline from the average session volume which is 18.27 million shares. NCLH had ended its last session trading at $10.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 NCLH 52-week low price stands at $7.03 while its 52-week high price is $59.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. generated 252.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.7%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Goldman also rated SEAS as Upgrade on June 21, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that SEAS could surge by 44.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.81% to reach $21.65/share. It started the day trading at $12.45 and traded between $11.00 and $12.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAS’s 50-day SMA is 17.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.37. The stock has a high of $36.96 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.15%, as 5.32M NCLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.46% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.68, while the P/B ratio is 4.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hill Path Capital LP sold more SEAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hill Path Capital LP selling -6,039,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,165,586 shares of SEAS, with a total valuation of $233,244,758. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,421,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by 41.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,510,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,857,753 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $60,729,292. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,806 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,845,140 shares and is now valued at $31,353,443. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.