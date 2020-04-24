Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

The shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GNC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Hold the GNC stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2018. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GNC is Underperform in its latest report on August 22, 2017. Barclays thinks that GNC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.72.

The shares of the company added by 12.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4091 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 4.63 million shares were traded which represents a -120.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. GNC had ended its last session trading at $0.41. GNC 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GNC Holdings Inc. generated 117.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. GNC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $87. BMO Capital Markets also rated GILD as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $79 suggesting that GILD could down by -3.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.34% to reach $75.32/share. It started the day trading at $84.00 and traded between $74.40 and $77.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GILD’s 50-day SMA is 73.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.31. The stock has a high of $85.97 for the year while the low is $60.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.06%, as 23.64M GNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.48, while the P/B ratio is 4.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GILD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 914,299 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,623,014 shares of GILD, with a total valuation of $7,597,336,527. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more GILD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,364,534,483 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Gilead Sciences Inc. shares by 7.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 70,527,295 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,670,724 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. which are valued at $5,272,620,574. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Gilead Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 686,663 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 58,068,763 shares and is now valued at $4,341,220,722. Following these latest developments, around 0.41% of Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.