Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

The shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Energy L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Neutral the GEL stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $21. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GEL is Outperform in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that GEL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.04.

The shares of the company added by 13.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.51 while ending the day at $5.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.11 million shares were traded which represents a 1.48% incline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. GEL had ended its last session trading at $4.48. Genesis Energy L.P. currently has a market cap of $649.33 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 2.32. Genesis Energy L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GEL 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $23.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesis Energy L.P. generated 56.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -433.33%. Genesis Energy L.P. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.07% to reach $3.67/share. It started the day trading at $2.27 and traded between $1.9873 and $2.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPTX’s 50-day SMA is 1.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.56. The stock has a high of $3.18 for the year while the low is $0.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.10%, as 1.13M GEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.95% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 528.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 82.76% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 978,454 shares of LPTX, with a total valuation of $1,545,957.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares by 55.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 660,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -840,724 shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,044,064. In the same vein, Sio Capital Management LLC decreased its Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 476,223 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 476,223 shares and is now valued at $752,432. Following these latest developments, around 13.40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.