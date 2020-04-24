Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP), Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

The shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $3 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the BBCP stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. William Blair was of a view that BBCP is Outperform in its latest report on May 17, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that BBCP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.38.

The shares of the company added by 22.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -1332.86% decline from the average session volume which is 115060.0 shares. BBCP had ended its last session trading at $2.03. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BBCP 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $6.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. generated 2.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -483.33%. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.25. It started the day trading at $2.32 and traded between $2.11 and $2.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRNT’s 50-day SMA is 1.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.19. The stock has a high of $4.38 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.22%, as 2.19M BBCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.58% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 673.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more CRNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -454,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,666,700 shares of CRNT, with a total valuation of $4,620,042. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more CRNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,787,798 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Wilshire Securities Managem… decreased its Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares by 5.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,388,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -81,230 shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. which are valued at $1,749,554. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,212,543 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 850,613 shares and is now valued at $1,071,772. Following these latest developments, around 21.70% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.