Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

The shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centennial Resource Development Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $1. Wells Fargo was of a view that CDEV is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. SunTrust thinks that CDEV is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.67.

The shares of the company added by 31.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5019 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 48.81 million shares were traded which represents a -306.39% decline from the average session volume which is 12.01 million shares. CDEV had ended its last session trading at $0.44. Centennial Resource Development Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CDEV 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $10.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Centennial Resource Development Inc. generated 10.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Centennial Resource Development Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is now rated as Outperform. Cowen also rated UNIT as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that UNIT could surge by 26.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.19% to reach $8.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.63 and traded between $6.02 and $6.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNIT’s 50-day SMA is 7.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.56. The stock has a high of $11.89 for the year while the low is $4.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.13%, as 18.06M CDEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.80% of Uniti Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,834,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,100,391 shares of UNIT, with a total valuation of $169,445,358. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UNIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $165,919,749 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… increased its Uniti Group Inc. shares by 156.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,281,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,105,175 shares of Uniti Group Inc. which are valued at $80,087,765. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Uniti Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,556,242 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,907,718 shares and is now valued at $53,713,540. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Uniti Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.