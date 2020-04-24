2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.34.

The shares of the company added by 6.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.26 while ending the day at $2.50. During the trading session, a total of 965794.0 shares were traded which represents a -1555.46% decline from the average session volume which is 58340.0 shares. WISA had ended its last session trading at $2.35. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 WISA 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $54.00.

The Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. generated 298000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.08% to reach $2.28/share. It started the day trading at $1.55 and traded between $1.2717 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 2.6565 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.6688. The stock has a high of $18.72 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.77%, as 14.99M WISA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.98% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SLCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 406,448 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,780,458 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $19,404,824. Ariel Investments LLC meanwhile sold more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,401,269 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 29.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,649,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,355,724 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $10,169,498. In the same vein, Senvest Management LLC decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 243,144 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,566,337 shares and is now valued at $8,219,407. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.