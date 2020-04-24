2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

The shares of eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $150 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eHealth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the EHTH stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 136. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EHTH is Outperform in its latest report on July 26, 2019. First Analysis Sec thinks that EHTH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.15.

The shares of the company added by 6.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $118.62 while ending the day at $126.25. During the trading session, a total of 728756.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.48% incline from the average session volume which is 991220.0 shares. EHTH had ended its last session trading at $118.88. eHealth Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 61.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.49, with a beta of 0.23. eHealth Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 EHTH 52-week low price stands at $52.71 while its 52-week high price is $152.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.3%. eHealth Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Barclays also rated CEQP as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that CEQP could surge by 38.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.35% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.75 and traded between $7.9601 and $8.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEQP’s 50-day SMA is 11.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.24. The stock has a high of $40.00 for the year while the low is $2.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 53.27%, as 4.17M EHTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.34% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more CEQP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -30,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,915,659 shares of CEQP, with a total valuation of $25,023,238. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more CEQP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,241,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares by 23.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,514,266 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -761,876 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP which are valued at $10,635,345. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 235,959 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,223,108 shares and is now valued at $9,403,747. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.