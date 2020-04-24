2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Market Perform the BBBY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BBBY is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Odeon thinks that BBBY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.93.

The shares of the company added by 6.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.59 while ending the day at $4.91. During the trading session, a total of 12.38 million shares were traded which represents a 0.27% incline from the average session volume which is 12.41 million shares. BBBY had ended its last session trading at $4.60. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 BBBY 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $17.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. generated 900.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.42%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has the potential to record -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.72 and traded between $0.57 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAVS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4543 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4126. The stock has a high of $1.59 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 95493.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.24%, as 139,649 BBBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 82.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Virtu Financial BD LLC sold more UAVS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Virtu Financial BD LLC selling -14,515 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,492 shares of UAVS, with a total valuation of $17,053.

Following these latest developments, around 54.95% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.