Why To Keep Buying Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) while S&P500 gain 1.51%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.01% on 04/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $158.29 before closing at $161.95. Intraday shares traded counted 895896.0, which was 49.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.76M. COUP’s previous close was $161.94 while the outstanding shares total 64.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.53, with weekly volatility at 5.55% and ATR at 12.26. The COUP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $92.83 and a $178.00 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Software & Services company Coupa Software Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COUP, the company has in raw cash 268.05 million on their books with 195.31 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 929331000 million total, with 510768000 million as their total liabilities.

COUP were able to record 56.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 126.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 68.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Coupa Software Incorporated recorded a total of 111.45 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 32.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 40.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 71.35 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 64.65M with the revenue now reading -0.37 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COUP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COUP attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Ford Todd R sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 163.89, for a total value of 2,048,686. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SIBONI ROGER S now sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,017,198. Also, Chief Revenue Officer, Winter Steven M sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 136.01 per share, with a total market value of 1,541,829. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Tiscornia Anthony D now holds 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 128,687. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

13 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coupa Software Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COUP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $144.43.