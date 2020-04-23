Why To Keep Buying Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) while S&P500 gain 2.22%

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.93, with weekly volatility at 5.80% and ATR at 3.42. The AMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.03 and a $59.27 high. Intraday shares traded counted 62.77 million, which was 22.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 80.74M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.67% on 04/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $54.34 before closing at $55.92. AMD’s previous close was $52.92 while the outstanding shares total 1.13B. The firm has a beta of 2.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 193.49, and a growth ratio of 5.47.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor – Broad Line company Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $63.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4597000000 million total, with 2359000000 million as their total liabilities.

AMD were able to record 276.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 387.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 493.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. recorded a total of 2.13 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 15.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.18 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 949.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.13B with the revenue now reading 0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMD attractive?

In related news, SVP & GM DESG, Norrod Forrest Eugene sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 57.06, for a total value of 4,279,269. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP, Papermaster Mark D now sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315,120. Also, President & CEO, Su Lisa T sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 44.53 per share, with a total market value of 6,680,105. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer, KUMAR DEVINDER now holds 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,063,825. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

16 out of 40 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 19 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.87.