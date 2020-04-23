Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

The shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SSR Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.70. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that SSRM is Sector Outperform in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that SSRM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.55.

The shares of the company added by 7.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.02 while ending the day at $16.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -0.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. SSRM had ended its last session trading at $15.73. SSR Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 SSRM 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SSR Mining Inc. generated 503.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.33%. SSR Mining Inc. has the potential to record 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Needham also rated NTNX as Reiterated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that NTNX could surge by 47.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.03% to reach $32.80/share. It started the day trading at $17.32 and traded between $16.42 and $17.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTNX’s 50-day SMA is 21.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.27. The stock has a high of $43.71 for the year while the low is $11.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.08%, as 11.22M SSRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.34% of Nutanix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NTNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,268,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,114,224 shares of NTNX, with a total valuation of $396,804,739. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NTNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,776,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,528,495 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,211 shares of Nutanix Inc. which are valued at $229,550,221. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 262,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,144,057 shares and is now valued at $144,476,101. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nutanix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.