Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

The shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Dot Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Outperform the GDOT stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Citigroup was of a view that GDOT is Sell in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that GDOT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.99.

The shares of the company added by 7.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.81 while ending the day at $27.58. During the trading session, a total of 623819.0 shares were traded which represents a 51.26% incline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. GDOT had ended its last session trading at $25.67. Green Dot Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GDOT 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $66.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Dot Corporation generated 1.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -780.0%. Green Dot Corporation has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.52% to reach $42.83/share. It started the day trading at $15.585 and traded between $14.98 and $15.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SU’s 50-day SMA is 19.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.14. The stock has a high of $34.56 for the year while the low is $9.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.95%, as 9.25M GDOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more SU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -43,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,512,137 shares of SU, with a total valuation of $1,193,091,765. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $740,754,844 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Suncor Energy Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,257,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -154,519 shares of Suncor Energy Inc. which are valued at $730,862,780. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Suncor Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 237,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,617,902 shares and is now valued at $720,762,852. Following these latest developments, around 0.01% of Suncor Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.