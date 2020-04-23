Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP), Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)

The shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on May 19, 2016. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on November 06, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Barclays was of a view that BKEP is Underweight in its latest report on August 11, 2015. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey thinks that BKEP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.05.

The shares of the company added by 8.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.195 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 607427.0 shares were traded which represents a -284.91% decline from the average session volume which is 157810.0 shares. BKEP had ended its last session trading at $1.20. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BKEP 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $1.54.

The Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. generated 558000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 700.0%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXU as Resumed on July 07, 2014, with its price target of $1.70 suggesting that AXU could surge by 51.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.99% to reach $3.14/share. It started the day trading at $1.55 and traded between $1.44 and $1.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.4993 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7789. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.10%, as 5.09M BKEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.73% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.56% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Alexco Resource Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.