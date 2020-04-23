Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares fell to a low of $15.25 before closing at $16.05. Intraday shares traded counted 9.96 million, which was 2.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.26M. SYF’s previous close was $15.17 while the outstanding shares total 619.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.89, and a growth ratio of 0.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.81, with weekly volatility at 7.22% and ATR at 1.89. The SYF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.15 and a $38.18 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.80% on 04/22/20.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Synchrony Financial as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Synchrony Financial recorded a total of 4.58 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 556.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.03 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 619.56M with the revenue now reading 1.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.78 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYF attractive?

In related news, Director, Graylin Will W sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.68, for a total value of 125,100. As the sale deal closes, the See remarks, MELITO DAVID P now sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 229,740. Also, See remarks, Casellas Alberto sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 29.97 per share, with a total market value of 439,630. Following this completion of acquisition, the See remarks, DOUBLES BRIAN D now holds 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,600,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

15 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Synchrony Financial. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.67.