Ride Out The Next Market Storm With RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW), U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.67.

The shares of the company added by 12.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.2124 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -5.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. RTW had ended its last session trading at $0.21. RTW Retailwinds Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RTW 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $2.69.

The RTW Retailwinds Inc. generated 65.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.52% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.50 and traded between $0.4031 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USWS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6959 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8223. The stock has a high of $8.05 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 626961.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.52%, as 504,579 RTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 912.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.17% over the last six months.

BlackRock Capital Investment Advi… meanwhile bought more USWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,342,481 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southpaw Asset Management LP increased its U.S. Well Services Inc. shares by 134.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,934,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,109,422 shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. which are valued at $580,301. Following these latest developments, around 7.70% of U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.