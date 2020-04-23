Ride Out The Next Market Storm With NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP), Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)

The shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $49 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextEra Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Outperform the NEP stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Hold rating by Vertical Research in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that NEP is Outperform in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Barclays thinks that NEP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $55.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.77.

The shares of the company added by 7.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.455 while ending the day at $46.57. During the trading session, a total of 862102.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.91% decline from the average session volume which is 784360.0 shares. NEP had ended its last session trading at $43.44. NextEra Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 NEP 52-week low price stands at $29.01 while its 52-week high price is $61.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NextEra Energy Partners LP generated 128.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 176.0%. NextEra Energy Partners LP has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. H.C. Wainwright also rated GORO as Initiated on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that GORO could surge by 47.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.30% to reach $7.38/share. It started the day trading at $3.89 and traded between $3.66 and $3.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GORO’s 50-day SMA is 3.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.10. The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $2.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.78%, as 2.37M NEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of Gold Resource Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GORO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 84,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,254,678 shares of GORO, with a total valuation of $11,700,365. Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile sold more GORO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,978,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gold Resource Corporation shares by 1.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,118,719 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 58,375 shares of Gold Resource Corporation which are valued at $8,576,477. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Gold Resource Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,648 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,356,395 shares and is now valued at $6,480,086. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Gold Resource Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.