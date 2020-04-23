Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR), Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 757.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.23.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.24 while ending the day at $2.40. During the trading session, a total of 558264.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.12% incline from the average session volume which is 948180.0 shares. DNJR had ended its last session trading at $2.20. Golden Bull Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DNJR 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $8.21.

The Golden Bull Limited generated 35000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 21, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.03% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.88 and traded between $0.65 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNDM’s 50-day SMA is 1.0562 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5750. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20808.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 368.43%, as 97,475 DNJR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 277.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC sold more NNDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -63.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC selling -350,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 201,816 shares of NNDM, with a total valuation of $189,707. ARK Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more NNDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,255 worth of shares.