Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)

The shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 18, 2017. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denison Mines Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2013. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $1.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that DNN is Underperform in its latest report on May 15, 2009. Raymond James thinks that DNN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.55.

The shares of the company added by 7.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.39 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -5.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. DNN had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Denison Mines Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DNN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $0.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denison Mines Corp. generated 6.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. Denison Mines Corp. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.60. It started the day trading at $6.55 and traded between $6.10 and $6.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SILV’s 50-day SMA is 5.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.88. The stock has a high of $8.30 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 142.53%, as 2.49M DNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.83% over the last six months.