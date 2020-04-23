Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

The shares of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progyny Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Overweight the PGNY stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Citigroup was of a view that PGNY is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.49.

The shares of the company added by 9.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.24 while ending the day at $23.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -145.06% decline from the average session volume which is 598390.0 shares. PGNY had ended its last session trading at $21.38. Progyny Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 PGNY 52-week low price stands at $13.29 while its 52-week high price is $36.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Progyny Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.32% to reach $2.27/share. It started the day trading at $0.4166 and traded between $0.3012 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAL’s 50-day SMA is 1.8182 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.5888. The stock has a high of $17.35 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 52.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.89%, as 53.12M PGNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.17% of Valaris plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -93.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -94.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luminus Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,982,076 shares of VAL, with a total valuation of $16,641,934. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,311,534 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Valaris plc shares by 5.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,288,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,043,727 shares of Valaris plc which are valued at $9,129,712. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Valaris plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.