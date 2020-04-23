Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

The shares of Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2017. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Polar Power Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.57.

The shares of the company added by 45.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.2144 while ending the day at $1.74. During the trading session, a total of 976632.0 shares were traded which represents a -1348.36% decline from the average session volume which is 67430.0 shares. POLA had ended its last session trading at $1.19. Polar Power Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 POLA 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Polar Power Inc. generated 3.67 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on January 26, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Rodman & Renshaw also rated MVIS as Initiated on December 17, 2015, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that MVIS could surge by 79.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.17% to reach $1.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.2406 and traded between $0.22 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MVIS’s 50-day SMA is 0.3071 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6011. The stock has a high of $1.06 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.65%, as 8.04M POLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.28% of MicroVision Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more MVIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -1,610,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,316,342 shares of MVIS, with a total valuation of $914,411.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by 10.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,996,974 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 366,825 shares of MicroVision Inc. which are valued at $687,480. In the same vein, Taylor Frigon Capital Management … increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,457,267 shares and is now valued at $422,650. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of MicroVision Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.