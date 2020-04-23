Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV), Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)

The shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Wunderlich in its latest research note that was published on September 22, 2016. The Services company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Wunderlich wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Joseph advised investors in its research note published on October 27, 2011, to Buy the CETV stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Morgan Joseph Markets when it published its report on April 26, 2011. That day the Morgan Joseph set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 05, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Thomas Weisel was of a view that CETV is Market Weight in its latest report on January 21, 2010. Morgan Joseph thinks that CETV is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.88.

The shares of the company added by 8.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.61 while ending the day at $3.80. During the trading session, a total of 634321.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.03% incline from the average session volume which is 813550.0 shares. CETV had ended its last session trading at $3.50. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. currently has a market cap of $926.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.41, with a beta of 1.15. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CETV 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $5.03.

The Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. generated 36.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated GPL as Initiated on October 22, 2014, with its price target of $1.40 suggesting that GPL could surge by 76.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.96% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.51 and traded between $0.47 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4321 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5904. The stock has a high of $0.98 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.52%, as 2.43M CETV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.11% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.