Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

The shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brinker International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Buy the EAT stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $50. Piper Jaffray was of a view that EAT is Overweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that EAT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.87.

The shares of the company added by 9.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.89 while ending the day at $16.41. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a -52.94% decline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. EAT had ended its last session trading at $14.92. EAT 52-week low price stands at $7.00 while its 52-week high price is $47.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brinker International Inc. generated 12.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.75%. Brinker International Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $43.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.80% to reach $44.80/share. It started the day trading at $40.19 and traded between $38.41 and $39.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBKR’s 50-day SMA is 46.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.90. The stock has a high of $59.32 for the year while the low is $33.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.06%, as 5.16M EAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.78, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 790.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bares Capital Management, Inc. sold more IBKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bares Capital Management, Inc. selling -3,093 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,470,522 shares of IBKR, with a total valuation of $322,502,435.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares by 2.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,280,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 152,516 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. which are valued at $271,145,849. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 57,160 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,813,101 shares and is now valued at $250,951,570. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.