Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.52% on 04/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.09 before closing at $15.16. Intraday shares traded counted 1.19 million, which was 49.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.34M. ORI’s previous close was $15.24 while the outstanding shares total 310.66M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.34, and a growth ratio of 0.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.45, with weekly volatility at 3.45% and ATR at 1.10. The ORI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.88 and a $24.10 high.

Investors have identified the Property & Casualty Insurance company Old Republic International Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Old Republic International Corporation recorded a total of 1.93 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.56 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 346.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 310.66M with the revenue now reading 0.91 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ORI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ORI attractive?

In related news, Director, KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.54, for a total value of 3,108. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KOVALESKI CHARLES J now bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,650. Also, Director, REED GLENN W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.97 per share, with a total market value of 104,850. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, WALKER STEVEN R now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Old Republic International Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ORI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.00.