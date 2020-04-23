Mixed Analyst Attention: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Sandler was of a view that MGY is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that MGY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.81% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.15 while ending the day at $4.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 15.24% incline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. MGY had ended its last session trading at $3.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MGY 52-week low price stands at $3.23 while its 52-week high price is $14.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation generated 182.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.65% to reach $8.17/share. It started the day trading at $13.34 and traded between $11.49 and $12.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNX’s 50-day SMA is 7.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.48. The stock has a high of $14.19 for the year while the low is $4.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.35%, as 22.45M MGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.29% of CNX Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Southeastern Asset Management, In… sold more CNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Southeastern Asset Management, In… selling -3,403,615 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,279,156 shares of CNX, with a total valuation of $267,485,110. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,188,525 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by 3.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,680,238 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,204 shares of CNX Resources Corporation which are valued at $83,418,866. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 447,392 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,272,788 shares and is now valued at $70,611,232. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of CNX Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.