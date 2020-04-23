Mixed Analyst Attention: Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

The shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $57 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hess Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. Scotiabank was of a view that HES is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that HES is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.94.

The shares of the company added by 8.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.10 while ending the day at $39.38. During the trading session, a total of 3.21 million shares were traded which represents a 33.06% incline from the average session volume which is 4.79 million shares. HES had ended its last session trading at $36.37. Hess Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HES 52-week low price stands at $26.06 while its 52-week high price is $74.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hess Corporation generated 1.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 115.0%. Hess Corporation has the potential to record -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Singular Research also rated SA as Reiterated on August 19, 2014, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SA could surge by 62.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.82% to reach $34.40/share. It started the day trading at $12.85 and traded between $12.37 and $12.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SA’s 50-day SMA is 10.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.76. The stock has a high of $16.55 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.46%, as 7.24M HES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.39% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 687.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 119,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,116,221 shares of SA, with a total valuation of $29,136,666.

Similarly, Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. which are valued at $12,155,000. In the same vein, Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 88,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,238,309 shares and is now valued at $11,578,189. Following these latest developments, around 28.80% of Seabridge Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.