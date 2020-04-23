Mixed Analyst Attention: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC)

The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Halliburton Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Equal Weight the HAL stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on April 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Sandler was of a view that HAL is Neutral in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that HAL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.40.

The shares of the company added by 10.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.81 while ending the day at $8.23. During the trading session, a total of 39.4 million shares were traded which represents a -45.07% decline from the average session volume which is 27.16 million shares. HAL had ended its last session trading at $7.46. Halliburton Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 HAL 52-week low price stands at $4.25 while its 52-week high price is $32.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Halliburton Company generated 2.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.9%. Halliburton Company has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Midtown Partners published a research note on February 11, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.30. It started the day trading at $7.71 and traded between $6.80 and $7.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNVC’s 50-day SMA is 6.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.62. The stock has a high of $19.20 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 470283.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.33%, as 393,486 HAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.23% of NanoViricides Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 84.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 202.58% over the last six months.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more NNVC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,673,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its NanoViricides Inc. shares by 51.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 87,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,848 shares of NanoViricides Inc. which are valued at $503,335. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NanoViricides Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,656 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,056 shares and is now valued at $126,601. Following these latest developments, around 14.97% of NanoViricides Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.