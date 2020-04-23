Mixed Analyst Attention: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that CCO is Neutral in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Barclays thinks that CCO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.92.

The shares of the company added by 25.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.71 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.41 million shares were traded which represents a 24.9% incline from the average session volume which is 3.21 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $0.73. CCO 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $5.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 398.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 816.67%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on March 30, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Dougherty & Company also rated APT as Initiated on October 16, 2009, with its price target of $10 suggesting that APT could down by -425.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.40 and traded between $12.72 and $13.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APT’s 50-day SMA is 11.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.78. The stock has a high of $41.59 for the year while the low is $3.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.87%, as 2.69M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.39% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 58.14, while the P/B ratio is 5.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 185.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 258.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more APT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -19,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,058,728 shares of APT, with a total valuation of $12,789,434. Polar Asset Management Partners, … meanwhile bought more APT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,197,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 471,840 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. which are valued at $5,699,827. Following these latest developments, around 9.90% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.