Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

The shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2015. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2013, to Strong Buy the OPTT stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2008. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $14. UBS was of a view that OPTT is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2008. B. Riley & Co thinks that OPTT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1200.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.329 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -258.73% decline from the average session volume which is 455720.0 shares. OPTT had ended its last session trading at $0.36. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 OPTT 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $2.99.

The Ocean Power Technologies Inc. generated 10.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.91%.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.03% to reach $2.01/share. It started the day trading at $0.456 and traded between $0.4151 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 1.1966 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5233. The stock has a high of $8.52 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 82.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.36%, as 65.95M OPTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.34% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 25.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,546,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,073,189 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $31,276,108. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,521,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $14,243,349. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $14,013,358. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.