Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

The shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $320 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lam Research Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Buy the LRCX stock while also putting a $265 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $250. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on March 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 290. Deutsche Bank was of a view that LRCX is Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Mizuho thinks that LRCX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 260.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $303.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.80.

The shares of the company added by 11.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $255.455 while ending the day at $271.78. During the trading session, a total of 3.41 million shares were traded which represents a -44.34% decline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. LRCX had ended its last session trading at $243.63. Lam Research Corporation currently has a market cap of $38.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.52, with a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 LRCX 52-week low price stands at $171.04 while its 52-week high price is $344.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lam Research Corporation generated 3.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.73%. Lam Research Corporation has the potential to record 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Stifel also rated FNKO as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that FNKO could surge by 50.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.68% to reach $6.94/share. It started the day trading at $3.61 and traded between $3.365 and $3.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNKO’s 50-day SMA is 5.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.51. The stock has a high of $27.89 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.56%, as 3.53M LRCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.01% of Funko Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more FNKO shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 479,324 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,760,485 shares of FNKO, with a total valuation of $7,024,335. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more FNKO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,987,144 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Funko Inc. shares by 26.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,267,011 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 265,481 shares of Funko Inc. which are valued at $5,055,374. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Funko Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 153,347 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,057,273 shares and is now valued at $4,218,519. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Funko Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.