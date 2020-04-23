Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

The shares of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Groupon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Sell the GRPN stock while also putting a $2.40 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GRPN is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Wedbush thinks that GRPN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.36.

The shares of the company added by 10.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.936 while ending the day at $1.02. During the trading session, a total of 14.22 million shares were traded which represents a 20.72% incline from the average session volume which is 17.94 million shares. GRPN had ended its last session trading at $0.93. Groupon Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GRPN 52-week low price stands at $0.48 while its 52-week high price is $3.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Groupon Inc. generated 750.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Groupon Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Stifel also rated EQT as Downgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that EQT could down by -29.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $11.02/share. It started the day trading at $16.18 and traded between $14.13 and $14.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQT’s 50-day SMA is 8.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.93. The stock has a high of $21.67 for the year while the low is $4.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.71%, as 19.15M GRPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of EQT Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 92.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EQT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 826,818 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,103,401 shares of EQT, with a total valuation of $198,691,045. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EQT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,024,574 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its EQT Corporation shares by 1.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,225,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 388,452 shares of EQT Corporation which are valued at $150,061,450. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EQT Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,934,393 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,418,578 shares and is now valued at $101,939,346. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of EQT Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.