Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS), TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)

The shares of Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on July 22, 2013. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Document Security Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.80.

The shares of the company added by 24.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.22 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 31.44 million shares were traded which represents a -418.83% decline from the average session volume which is 6.06 million shares. DSS had ended its last session trading at $0.25. Document Security Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DSS 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.43.

The Document Security Systems Inc. generated 1.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Document Security Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Wolfe Research also rated TCP as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that TCP could surge by 13.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.56% to reach $37.56/share. It started the day trading at $35.51 and traded between $32.39 and $32.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCP’s 50-day SMA is 32.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.02. The stock has a high of $44.65 for the year while the low is $18.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.34%, as 1.20M DSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.29% of TC PipeLines LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.66, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 618.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Energy Income Partners LLC bought more TCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Energy Income Partners LLC purchasing 286,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,425,884 shares of TCP, with a total valuation of $231,543,292. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more TCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,204,685 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its TC PipeLines LP shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,466,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,184 shares of TC PipeLines LP which are valued at $177,707,884. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its TC PipeLines LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,647,004 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,647,004 shares and is now valued at $72,739,670. Following these latest developments, around 23.97% of TC PipeLines LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.