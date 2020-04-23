Is There A Value in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) And 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

The shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of StoneCo Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the STNE stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. UBS was of a view that STNE is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that STNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $159.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.75.

The shares of the company added by 8.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.27 while ending the day at $23.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.42 million shares were traded which represents a -34.91% decline from the average session volume which is 3.28 million shares. STNE had ended its last session trading at $21.21. StoneCo Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 STNE 52-week low price stands at $17.72 while its 52-week high price is $46.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The StoneCo Ltd. generated 61.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.09%. StoneCo Ltd. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.80. Jefferies also rated VNET as Initiated on October 03, 2018, with its price target of $14.20 suggesting that VNET could surge by 89.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.90% to reach $159.94/share. It started the day trading at $16.74 and traded between $15.3605 and $16.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNET’s 50-day SMA is 14.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.59. The stock has a high of $16.81 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 928347.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.52%, as 765,701 STNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.94% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 849.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 94.85% over the last six months.

FIL Investment Management (Hong K… meanwhile bought more VNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $94,345,810 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by 19.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,651,104 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,090,344 shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. which are valued at $92,184,301. In the same vein, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,945 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,878,267 shares and is now valued at $39,892,781. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.